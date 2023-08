Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Fire investigators have yet to say what sparked the large wildfire that charred almost 1,000 acres of brush between Mission and Granjeno Thursday.

The flames broke out on federal property east of the Anzalduas International Bridge mid-morning Thursday, quickly blew out of control, and burned throughout the day, prompting authorities to issue a voluntary evacuation notice for residents of Granjeno. One person had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation.