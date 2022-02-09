Cause Of Matt’s Building Supplies Fire Ruled “Undetermined”

The cause of the New Year’s Day fire that burned down Matt’s Building Materials in Pharr will go down as “undetermined.”

Pharr fire officials say they’ll probably never know what sparked the blaze because of the extensive damage. The owners of the company had speculated at the time that holiday fireworks may have been to blame.

Flames erupted at around 11:30 that Saturday morning, and fueled by an inventory of lumber, the fire tore through the business located off of I-2 just east of the I-69C interchange. Fire crews from several surrounding cities battled for more than 10 hours before bringing the flames under control.