Investigators are working to confirm the cause of a fire at an auto junkyard in La Blanca that charred more than 150 vehicles Thursday afternoon.

Thick smoke from the massive blaze prompted authorities to evacuate nearby homes for about 4 hours while crews from 10 city and volunteer fire departments fought the flames. Some crews remain on the scene as the fire continues to smolder at the junkyard near State Highway 107 and FM 493.