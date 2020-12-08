CBP Agents Discover Snakes, Lizards During Smuggling Bust

Customs and Border Protection agents say they encountered several reptiles during a smuggling attempt at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge Friday.

During that day, a Chevy Avalanche SUV driven by a U.S. citizen was selected for inspection. Agents then discovered 23 snakes, ten toads, 23 chameleons, and 16 geckos in undeclared plastic containers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took possession of the animals and will work to identify them at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville. There is no word on what happened to the driver.