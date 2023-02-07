CBP Agents Testify Before House Oversight Committee

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin for the Tucson Sector, left, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez for the Rio Grande Valley Sector, right, testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Two Customs and Border Protection agents are sharing their experiences on the southern border with Congress.

In testimony before the House Oversight Committee, agent Gloria Chavez of the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas said the border is being exploited daily by cartels for human smuggling, narcotics trafficking and other illegal activities. She explained how cartels are using drone technology for counter-surveillance and to pinpoint where agents are located along the border.

Meanwhile, agent John Modlin of Tucson, Arizona, said cartels overwhelm agents with migrants purposely to leave other areas of the border vulnerable. He said migrant encounters have increased significantly over the past several years.