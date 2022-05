Customs and Border Protection is announcing a massive meth seizure in South Texas. CBP says Border Patrol agents found 18-million dollars worth of the drug housed inside two dozen plastic buckets last week in Laredo. The drugs weighed almost 913 pounds.

A 33-year-old Mexican citizen was apparently trying to drive the drugs into the U.S. as part of a stainless steel scrap shipment. No word if he’s facing charges.