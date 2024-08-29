CBP Announces Meth Bust At Hidalgo Point Of Entry

A South Texas resident is facing drug charges after being stopped at a border entry point earlier this week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says nearly 102 pounds of suspected meth was found hidden inside a vehicle at the Hidalgo Point of Entry on Tuesday.

Oralia Grimaldo of Mission allegedly told investigators that she knew the drugs were in the vehicle and was paid to transport them into the U.S. She had her first appearance in federal court in Brownsville yesterday and is being held without bond.