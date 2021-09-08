CBP Arrests Man For Attempting To Smuggle 9K Pills Into U.S.

A man is facing charges after being arrested by Customs and Border Protection for allegedly trying to smuggle thousands of pills into the United States.

CBP says Luis Cardenas was arrested last Thursday at the Progreso port of entry. Inspectors found pill bottles wrapped in tape under the dashboard and in the seats of a vehicle being driven by Cardenas. The bottles contained 78-hundred Xanax, nearly a thousand oxycodone and nine methadone pills.

Investigators say Cardenas admitted to being paid to smuggle the pills across the border and said he had been doing so successfully for at least three years.