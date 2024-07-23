CBP Constructing Third Migrant Tent Near Donna Bridge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A third migrant housing tent is going up near the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge. BorderReport.com reports it will be the third tent facility Customs and Border Protection has constructed on the site in the last three months. And it will be the largest of the three with a holding capacity of 1,000. The other two tents opened in May and June and can hold 500 migrants each.

The newest is to be ready by the end of the month. The soft-sided facilities are designed for arriving migrants to be processed and housed for up to 72 hours. All are equipped with air conditioning, showers, and medical facilities.

CBP officials are also putting another migrant tent facility on property in Tornillo, outside of El Paso.