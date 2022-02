A woman is facing charges in South Texas for trying to smuggle weapons into Mexico inside a trampoline box.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Mayra Padron Monday after inspecting her vehicle at the Hidalgo Port of Entry. Officers found 44 rifles, a disassembled machine gun, magazines and ammunition inside the box.

Investigators say Padron admitted to accepting 200-dollars to drive the vehicle from Houston and into Mexico.