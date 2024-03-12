CBP Officer Admits To Scheme To Smuggle Immigrants, Drugs Into U.S.

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former CBP officer has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a bribery scheme in which he smuggled both immigrants and drugs through a Laredo port of entry.

36-year-old Emanuel Celedon admitted to taking thousands of dollars in bribes from smugglers to make arrangements to ensure that vehicles transporting cocaine would pass through the Lincoln-Juarez Port of Entry without being inspected. He also admitted to conspiring to do the same for vehicles transporting undocumented immigrants.

Federal prosecutors say it happened at least nine times between September and November last year. Celedon could be sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.