CBP Puts Up New Soft-Sided Processing Center South Of Donna

Three weeks after announcing it was re-constructing a migrant holding tent facility in the Valley, CBP officials announced Tuesday the facility is now operating. The facility consisting of several large canvas-covered buildings sits on 45 acres near the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge.

The temporary facility is set up to provide additional space to process the increasing numbers of mostly Central Americans crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. It also provides areas for eating, sleeping, and showering. The space is needed as the Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in McAllen undergoes renovation.