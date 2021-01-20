CBP Putting Up New Soft-Sided Processing Center In South Donna

With a new rise in the number of migrant children crossing the border into Texas, Customs and Border Protection is re-constructing a large tent facility near the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge.

The facility will be used to help process the increasing numbers of children crossing the border alone, as it did in 2019 when huge numbers of Central American migrants were streaming into the country.

A CBP statement confirmed that the agency signed a lease last week with the city of Donna to put the tent facility up on city-owned property. There’s been a steady increase in children crossing the border for the past several months because of dire economic conditions in Central America brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and two major hurricanes that slammed the region in November causing tens of billions of dollars in damage.