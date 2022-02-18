CBP Taking Public Comments On Environmental Assessment Of Proposed Trump Border Wall Through Rio Grande Valley

There are two weeks left for the public to provide input on the environmental impacts of the proposed construction of 86 miles of border wall across the Rio Grande Valley.

Customs and Border Protection sent out a public scoping notice two weeks ago seeking comments, ahead of its environmental assessment of proposed border barriers in Starr, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties.

The border wall would be built with funds Congress appropriated in 2018 and 2019. Although President Biden has issued an executive order halting all border wall construction, Congress has not yet canceled the appropriations, which is allowing the CBP to move forward with plans to prepare for construction. Those plans require an assessment of the environmental impacts, and the CBP will be taking public comments on that until March 7th.