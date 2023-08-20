CBP To Study Whether Its Border Wall Is Altering Wildlife Behavior

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

With much of the federal government’s border wall standing across Texas for several years now, Customs and Border Protection is conducting a study to determine how the steel barriers are impacting wildlife.

Environmental groups have long complained the wall, the roads that parallel the structure, and the bright lights have a detrimental impact on animal behavior.

According to Channel 5 News, the study will focus on the impacts of the wall from Del Rio to Starr County. It’ll be conducted by the Cesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute in Kingsville.

The $1.75 million study is part of a 2021 Presidential order to “assess, remediate, or mitigate” environmental impacts caused by border wall projects.