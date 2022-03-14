CBP’s McAllen Central Processing Center Reopens After Renovations

The renovations are complete and almost a year-and-a-half later, the Border Patrol’s main migrant processing facility in McAllen has re-opened.

The Central Processing Center on Ursula Avenue in south McAllen was closed in October 2020 after photos revealed immigrant adults and children being held in overcrowded chain-link fence cells, and sleeping on cement benches and the floor in cold conditions. Immigration attorneys had also complained of a lack of basic hygiene products and facilities for the detainees.

The newly-renovated processing center no longer has chain-link fencing, there are improved shower and personal hygiene stations, a new air conditioning system, along with technology to improve migrant processing. The modernized 77,000 square-foot facility has a capacity of 1,200 people.

CBP officials add that the temporary canvas-covered processing facility in Donna will remain standing for the foreseeable future.