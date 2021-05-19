CDC Chief: Too Soon To Declare Victory In COVID Fight

It’s too soon to declare victory in the fight against COVID-19. That’s what CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said while testifying in a Senate hearing, noting there have been “too many curveballs” in the pandemic. She again called herself cautiously optimistic and warned about the uncertainties of virus mutations, or variants.

Walensky said that’s one of the things which keeps her up at night. She noted the pandemic has proven everyone in the world is vulnerable, but went on to express high confidence in the vaccines.