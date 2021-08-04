CDC: Delta Variant Accounts For 93% Of U.S. COVID Cases

The Delta variant of the coronavirus makes up 93-percent of infections in the U.S. That’s according to the latest numbers from the CDC which looked at the last two weeks of July.

However, the Delta strain accounts for 98-percent of the infections when looking at the region where states like Iowa and Kansas are located. Meantime, the Alpha variant first identified in the UK is way less widespread than it was earlier this year. It made up 69-percent of cases in May, but now stands at a little under three-percent.