CDC Director: COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids Under 12 Could Come Before End Of Year

The CDC Director is hoping a COVID vaccine for kids 12 and under will be available by the end of the year. Speaking on NBC’s TODAY Show, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said while the CDC wants to move quickly, vaccine makers must first submit their data to the FDA for emergency use authorization.

Walensky says she’s anticipating this will happen in the fall. She called COVID an “opportunist” while adding “the best thing we can do for our kids is surround them by people who are vaccinated.”

In regards to the Delta variant, Dr. Walensky says the more transmissible the virus, the more dangerous it is. However, she says “we haven’t seen yet” any data that suggests the Delta variant is more severe for any given person.