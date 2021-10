File photo: Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

File photo: Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says human behavior will help determine when the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end. She said this week vaccines are available, but the unpredictable part of the whole situation is how we behave as a society.

She added, “human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well.” Walensky explained we’re fighting against each other instead of what she called our “common foe.”