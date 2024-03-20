CDC Issues Alert For Measles

There’s an alert out for measles across the country. The CDC says so far this year, there are 58 cases in 17 states. That already equals the number of cases reported in all of 2023.

Once eradicated, the CDC is once again urging families to make sure they get their measles vaccines. Doctors say, on average, one infected person infects 12 to 18 unvaccinated people.

The airborne virus can linger in the air long after someone leaves a room. The common symptoms include rash, a high fever, watery eyes, cough and a runny nose.