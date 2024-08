The CDC is issuing new guidelines for RSV vaccines. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has narrowed its recommendations for which older adults should be vaccinated against the respiratory virus. It now says only adults age 75 and older, or those 60 and older who are at high risk, should get the shot. Up to 160-thousand older adults in the U.S. get RSV each year, and about ten-thousand people each year die of the virus.