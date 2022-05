FILE - A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, right, and a vial of the vaccine for adults, which has a different colored label, at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. U.S. regulators authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance their protection as infections once again are on the rise. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

U.S. health advisers are urging a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consider the advice. If the CDC agrees as expected, it would open a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids just like is is already recommended for everybody 12 and older.

Regulators this week authorized the extra dose to be given at least five months after youngsters’ last shot. CDC’s advisers agreed during a public meeting Thursday.