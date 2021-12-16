CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Over J&J Shot

FILE - A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia, on March 26, 2021. A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, to determine if any restrictions are needed to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP)–U.S. health advisers are recommending that most Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Thursday’s recommendation came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J’s shot. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with this risk and are widely available. Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction — about 16 million — got the J&J option.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to accept the unusual recommendation.