CDC Recommends Americans Don’t Travel For Thanksgiving

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge Americans not to travel this Thanksgiving. Dr. Henry Walke with the CDC says they are trying to prevent people from contracting the virus and getting sick through the annual holiday family gatherings.

California and Illinois leaders have urged residents to avoid all non-essential travel through the current COVID-19 spike. Even Los Angeles International Airport took the unusual action to tweet on Wednesday “If you do not have to travel for the holidays, don’t.”