CDC Recommends RSV Vaccine For All Infants

The CDC says all infants younger than eight months should now get a new antibody shot to protect against RSV. New CDC director Mandy Cohen has already signed off on the recommendation, which will add the RSV vaccine to the CDC’s childhood Immunization schedule.

The CDC will also recommend a second dose of the vaccine for certain infants with underlying health issues. The new vaccine is the first with approval to protect newborns against RSV, which is the leading cause of hospitalization among children less than a year old.