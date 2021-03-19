NATIONALTRENDING

CDC Relaxes COVID Guidance For Schools

By 45 views
0

The CDC is updating its COVID guidelines for social distancing in schools. The agency says most students with facemasks can be three feet apart instead of six feet. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the recommendations are based on evidence and facts.

Teachers and other adult staff members are being told to stick to the six foot recommendations, with facemasks. Dr. Walensky said middle and high school students in high COVID transmission areas should also continue to remain six feet apart. She also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

Austin Man Charged In Crash That Killed 8 Immigrants

Previous article

Judge Rejects Change Of Venue In Derek Chauvin Trial

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL