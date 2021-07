File photo: Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The CDC is updating its mask guidance, saying those who are fully vaccinated in coronavirus hot spots need to wear masks in indoor public settings.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky issued the updated recommendations amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant. She said that strain is behaving differently than other identified variants. Walensky explained the Delta variant is willing to “outsmart” us. Walensky also made another plea to Americans to get vaccinated.