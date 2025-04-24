CDC: U.S. Birth Rates Near Record Low

Birth rates in the U.S. are at a near-record low. New data released by the CDC says about three-point-six-million babies were born in the U.S. last year. That’s a one-percent increase from 2023, which saw an all-time low birth rate in the U.S.

The Trump administration has been considering new policies to encourage women to have more babies, including giving five-thousand dollars in cash to each woman who gives birth. When asked about it by reporters this week, President Trump said the proposal sounded like a “good idea” to him.