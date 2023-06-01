CDC Urging Meningitis Tests For Patients Of Matamoros Clinics

The CDC says more than 200 Americans may have been exposed to fungal meningitis after getting cosmetic surgery at two clinics in Matamoros, Mexico.

The agency says River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 used contaminated epidural anesthesia during procedures done earlier this year. The two clinics were closed on May 13th and health officials have been working to contact everyone who might be affected. Around 90 of the 170 Texans who received treatment at the clinics are from Cameron or Hidalgo counties.

The CDC is urging anyone who had surgery at the clinics since the beginning of the year to get tested for meningitis as soon as possible.