CDC: Wearing A Mask Could Keep You From Catching Virus

(AP) – U.S. health officials are taking a new tack in the coronavirus fight by emphasizing recent research that finds a mask protects the person who wears it.

Previously, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised masks because of medical evidence that it stops people who are infected with coronavirus – whether they know it or not – from spreading it to others. But this week the CDC posted on its Web site a scientific brief discussing recent studies finding that a wearer gets some protection even if an infected person has no mask.

