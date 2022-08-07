Cease-Fire Between Palestinians, Israel Takes Effect In Gaza

(AP) — A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants has taken effect in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians.

Egyptian officials had worked to bring the sides to an agreement after the flare-up of fighting that saw Israeli aircraft pound targets in Gaza and militants fire hundreds of rockets that reached deep into Israel. Rocket fire and airstrikes continued until the scheduled start of the truce at 11:30 p.m. (2030 GMT; 4:30 p.m. EDT).

More than 40 Palestinians were killed in the violence, including 15 children and four women. Israel began its offensive Friday and has kept up airstrikes since then, while militants have lobbed barrages of rockets into Israel.