Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Acquitted Of Sexual Misconduct

(AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been cleared of sexual misconduct following a criminal trial in Boston.
A Boston Municipal Court judge found him not guilty on Tuesday after a two-day trial in which the chef had waived his right to a jury trial. A woman had accused Batali of forcibly kissing and groping her while taking a selfie at a restaurant in 2017. But Batali’s lawyer argued the accuser had a financial incentive to lie.
Batali faced up to 2 1/2 years in prison if convicted. The 61-year-old former Food Network fixture’s career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations from four women in 2017.