Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Acquitted Of Sexual Misconduct

Celebrity chef Mario Batali listens during testimony at Boston Municipal Court on the second day of his sexual misconduct trial on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Boston. Batali pleaded not-guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery in 2019, stemming from accusations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017. (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been cleared of sexual misconduct following a criminal trial in Boston.

A Boston Municipal Court judge found him not guilty on Tuesday after a two-day trial in which the chef had waived his right to a jury trial. A woman had accused Batali of forcibly kissing and groping her while taking a selfie at a restaurant in 2017. But Batali’s lawyer argued the accuser had a financial incentive to lie.

Batali faced up to 2 1/2 years in prison if convicted. The 61-year-old former Food Network fixture’s career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations from four women in 2017.

 

