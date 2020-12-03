NATIONAL

Census Bureau Says Data Irregularities Being Fixed Quickly

By 72 views
0
FILE - This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP) – The U.S. Census Bureau says only a tiny percentage of records are affected by data irregularities that are putting in jeopardy a year-end deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. The Census Bureau told a congressional committee on Thursday that the anomalies are being resolved as quickly as possible. House Democrats however say documents they obtained from Census sources despite Trump administration stonewalling show hundreds of thousands of records are affected. Fixing the irregularities could mean missing a Dec. 31 deadline for the Census Bureau to turn reapportionment numbers in to Congress. The bureau says the timeline remains in flux.

Biden Is Facing High hopes, Tough Choices On Border Wall

Previous article

US Virus Deaths Top 3,100 In A Single Day For The First Time

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL