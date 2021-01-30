Census Delay Helps GOP In One Statehouse, Dems In Another

FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, standing by the flag at a podium, addresses a gathering as he unveils his 2019 budget in the Assembly chamber of the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. The Census Bureau's failure to meet its normal deadlines could be a boon for Republicans in Virginia and a bust for Republicans in New Jersey in the two states that will run the first legislative elections since Democrats took control of the White House and Congress in 2021. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)