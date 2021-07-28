Census May Delay Data Release If Forced To Disclose Records

(AP) – The U.S. Census Bureau says it could be forced to delay even further the release of redistricting data if it’s ordered to disclose more records in response to a lawsuit. The redistricting data is used by states to draw congressional and legislative districts. The data is set to be made public by the middle of next month. Census Bureau Chief Scientist John Abowd said in court papers this week that the release could be postponed by as much as six additional months if the bureau is required to disclose records about how the count was conducted in dorms, prisons and nursing homes. A Republican advocacy group sued the Census Bureau for the information.