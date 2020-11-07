NATIONAL

Census Takers Say They Were Told To Enter False Information

Census taker Maria Arce poses outside her home, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Natick, Mass. Arce says her supervisor instructed her step-by-step how to trick a computer system so that she could close cases for the 2020 census by entering false information about homes that she hadn't visited during the waning days of the nation's head count. She told The Associated Press that she felt guilty about lying but that she didn't want to disobey her supervisors who kept repeating that they were under pressure from a regional office in New York to close cases. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Two census takers tell The Associated Press that their supervisors pressured them to enter false information into a computer system about homes they had not visited. The census workers say supervisors were eager to close cases during the waning days of the national headcount. A census taker in Massachusetts says she got step-by-step instructions on how to trick the computer system. An Indiana census taker says she was pressured to make up answers about households where no one was home. At the time, the Census Bureau was drawing close to a deadline imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration to finish the count by the end of September.

 

