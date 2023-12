The Census Bureau says the population of Texas grew by nearly half a million people in the past year, more than any other state.

Texas had a growth rate of 1-point-6-percent between July 2022 and July 2023, the third highest rate behind South Carolina and Florida. Texas trails California as the second most populous state in the country.

The South accounted for 87-percent of the nation’s population growth, mostly because of people moving in from other regions.