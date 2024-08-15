CenterPoint Asks For Postponement Of Mandatory Rate Review, Postpone Till 2025

CenterPoint Energy of Houston is asking a judge to cancel a mandatory rate review that was in effect prior to the arrival of Hurricane Beryl last month. The utility filed the request yesterday asking that the review be put off until next June based on the impact caused by the storm.

The judge was also contacted last week by representatives of dozens of cities in the company’s service area, each demanding that CenterPoint not be granted the delay. The cities claim CenterPoint overcharges its customers by more than 100-million-dollars annually. Putting off the review they say means another year of overcharging.