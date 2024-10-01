CenterPoint Enters Phase 2 Of Resiliency Plan

CenterPoint Energy’s Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative is now in its second phase. The company devised the initiative in August following Gov. Greg Abbott’s criticism of their handling of the power outage that resulted from Hurricane Beryl the previous month.

Prior to the start of the next hurricane season on June 1st, 2025, CenterPoint plans to install 25-thousand wind-resistant power poles, trim trees and branches next to four-thousand miles of power lines, install automated responses to power outages, and complete other upgrades.