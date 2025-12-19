CenterPoint Energy says it’s making progress on the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative it launched in 2024 after Hurricane Beryl. The utility has installed the 50-thousandth of its storm-resistant power poles. CenterPoint says the new poles are made of fiberglass, and are designed to withstand winds of up to 130 miles an hour. Beryl left more than two million CenterPoint customers in the dark in July of last year. In addition to the new poles, the utility has been installing underground lines and trimming trees that could damage power lines.