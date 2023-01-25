Central American Gangs Raising Fears In Southern Mexico

(AP) — Street gangs from Central America are expanding their organized crime activities in southern Mexico. A key profit center is terror-based extortion on public transportation drivers.

The rival Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs have long maintained a presence along Mexico’s border with Guatemala. But Mexican authorities say their number has increased amid a crackdown in El Salvador that has pushed gang members across the region’s borders.

Three drivers of passenger vans or taxis have been shot to death so far. They represent essential transportation in largely rural Chiapas state, and now they’re living in fear for their livelihood and lives.