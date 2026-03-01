(Miami, FL) — Three U.S. service members have been killed, and five others have been seriously injured as part of Operation Epic Fury-the joint U.S.-Israeli combat operation against Iran. In a statement released this morning, U.S. Central confirmed the fatalities, noting that several others sustained minor injuries and are already in the process of being returned to duty. While reports from regional sources and Iranian state media have highlighted a significant drone and missile strike on the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, CENTCOM has not confirmed if that was the specific location where the American casualties occurred. The identities of the three fallen service are currently being withheld, in accordance with Department of Defense policy, until 24 hours after their families have been notified.