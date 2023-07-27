Central Texas Man Killed In Crash Fleeing Alton Police

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Central Texas man was killed after crashing his car while speeding away from police in Alton.

Officers had tried to make a traffic violation stop on a Pontiac Grand Am Wednesday night, but as the driver sped off he drove through a cul-de-sac and slammed into a canal embankment near Los Ebanos Road and St. Francis Avenue. The force of the collision caused the sports sedan to roll. Police found the driver dead on the scene. He’s identified as 39-year-old Bruce Theodore Garcia from Belton.

The Texas DPS is working to learn Garcia’s background and why he didn’t want to be pulled over.