Centrist GOP Congressman Gonzales Faces 4 Conservative Primary Challengers

U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales, a centrist Republican, is facing several primary challengers unhappy with his moderate stances.

The Texas GOP censured Gonzales for breaking with the party on issues like border security and gun control. The rebuke means the state party doesn’t have to spend money to support his reelection in the 23rd Congressional District.

Gonzales is running against former Medina County GOP Chair Julie Clark, gun-rights activist Brandon Herrera, former ICE agent Victor Avila, and retired Border Patrol agent Frank Lopez. The district stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.