CEOs Push Senators To Take “Bold Action” On Guns

More than 200 CEOs are pushing the Senate to take action to curb rampant gun violence. The group sent a letter urging senators to “take bold action” to address a “gun violence epidemic.”

The company leaders referred to the recent deadly mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. The letter said — “Among the affected are our employees, our customers, and the communities we work in.”

Signatories on the letter include leaders of Levi Strauss, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bain Capital, Bloomberg LP, and Lyft.