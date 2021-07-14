Ceremonial Burial Set For McAllen Native, Korean War Vet Killed In Action 70 Years Ago

An Army soldier from McAllen, killed in the Korean War more than 70 years ago, will finally receive a military burial in the United States.

Major Harvey Storms, at age 34, was shot in a firefight in North Korea December 1st 1950, but his remains couldn’t immediately be recovered. However, following the first summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea in July 2018 turned over 55 boxes believed to contain the remains of unaccounted-for American servicemen.

A detailed DNA analysis identified one set of remains as those of Major Storms and he was declared accounted for. A plane carrying Storms’ remains flew into DFW Airport Wednesday morning.

The flight continued on to Washington D.C. and the McAllen native and Texas A&M graduate will be interred with full military honors Friday at Arlington National Cemetery.