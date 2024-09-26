Chairman Named For New Group Tasked With Resolving South Texas Water Shortage

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two weeks after retiring as the city manager of McAllen, Roy Rodriguez will become the first chairman of the newly-created South Texas Water Working Group. Rodriguez has been named chairman by Valley Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz who formed the Water Working Group in August.

Rodriguez will lead the group that’s made up of mayors, city managers, and water industry stakeholders from across the Rio Grande Valley. The goal of the group is to implement long-term solutions to ensure the availability and sustainability of water for Valley homes, businesses, and farmers and ranchers.