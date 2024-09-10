TEXAS

Chairman Of Southwest Airlines Is Retiring

jsalinasBy 536 views
0
File

The chairman of Texas-based Southwest Airlines says he is retiring. Gary Kelly announced his plans today calling the move a voluntary choice. His departure from the airline is in addition to the recent announcement that six other board members are stepping down.

Experts say a hedge fund that holds ten-percent of Southwest stock is behind a push for major changes in how the airline does business. The company previously said it is dropping its trademark policy of offering “open seating” to go to assigning seats.

Najera Family Sues San Antonio, Officials Over Fatal Dog Attack

Previous article

Congress Bestows Its Highest Honor On The 13 Troops Killed During Afghanistan Withdrawal

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS