Chairman Of Southwest Airlines Is Retiring

The chairman of Texas-based Southwest Airlines says he is retiring. Gary Kelly announced his plans today calling the move a voluntary choice. His departure from the airline is in addition to the recent announcement that six other board members are stepping down.

Experts say a hedge fund that holds ten-percent of Southwest stock is behind a push for major changes in how the airline does business. The company previously said it is dropping its trademark policy of offering “open seating” to go to assigning seats.