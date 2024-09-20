Changes Coming To TxTag

Texas drivers who use TxTag for toll roads in the state are encouraged to make sure their information is up to date.

The Texas Department of Transportation says they’re changing the operator who oversees customer service, billing and toll collection, and any account that is not active or in good standing will be closed when the transition happens.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority will begin overseeing TxTag operations either by the end of this year or in early 2025. Officials urge customers to update and confirm their accounts by the middle of October.